Editor’s note: Previously aired video above details statements from the Walker family’s attorney

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — City officials are scheduled to speak on Sunday at 1 p.m. to release more details about the officer-involved shooting in Akron.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are holding the press conference where they’ll also review police bodycam before releasing it to the public.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police just after midnight on Monday. Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. Walker then got out of his car and started running. Chief Mylett said when he turned, he “posed a threat,” so officers opened fire.

The medical examiner said he had multiple gunshot wounds, but hasn’t released the exact number of shots that were fired or how many shots hit Walker.

Walker’s family is concerned about how the public will react to the police bodycam video, and they are calling for calm.

“We want peace. This family has had enough violence. We want dignity, we want to celebrate the life of this young man in a way that brings dignity to him and to the city and we want justice, which means a fair process, reviewing all the facts and let that process play out. We do not want violence of any kind,” the family’s Attorney Bobby DiCello said.

The shooting is being investigated by agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Protests are planned throughout the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX 8 News for coverage.