AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – New video released to the I-Team shows the damage and violence in Akron after protests tied to the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker.

The video shows some of the chaos in the streets, but the I-Team found, so far, no serious charges for it.

Until now, we had mostly only heard about the unrest. But now, we see damage and even attacks on police through video captured by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a helicopter.

One scene shows something thrown into a group of officers. It explodes and you hear a trooper in the sky ask, “Where are those explosions coming from?”

In another scene, the chopper crew spots a fire in the street, and you hear, “You guys have a fire. Looks like a dumpster’s on fire.”

Later, the chopper video shows people walking down the street carrying chairs.

You hear, “You got two guys walking eastbound on Cedar with metal chairs. They look like they just got done smashing some windows.”

Another clip shows a man throwing something round, a tire or the top of a large outdoor trash can, into windows.

In a crowd, radio traffic from the chopper has a warning for officers on the ground, “One of the vehicles was one that was seen… had firearms in it. Orange Charger.”

All of this recorded the night of July 3, hours after Akron Police released body camera video showing what led up to the shooting of Jayland Walker.

The latest video was just released to the I-Team after a records request.

A week ago, the I-Team showed the first clips available from the Highway Patrol chopper as trouble started outside police headquarters.

We’ve learned, so far, no cases have been forwarded to the Summit County Prosecutor for felony charges.

We also checked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson sent a statement that said, “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all Americans to express their views peacefully during demonstrations. If a referral is made from local, state or federal law enforcement partners, and a determination is made that federal laws were violated, prosecution is a possibility.”

But, the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not say if it had received any cases from the trouble on the streets of Akron.

Dozens of people did get hit with charges, but only misdemeanors.

We’ll let you know if any felony cases develop and get filed.