AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Saturday released a list of demands in response to the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

NAACP’s list includes demands directly related to Walker’s death as well as demands on the city’s police policies going forward.

“Akron and the nation will not rest until there is absolute justice and accountability for the police murder of Jayland Walker. We condemn those who continue to justify, condone, and perpetuate the state-sanctioned murder of Black men, women and children at the hands of militarized police. Justice is coming,” says Judi Hill, president of the Akron NAACP.

The Akron NAACP’s immediate demands include Ohio AG Yost to assign a special prosecutor for the Jayland Walker case; an investigation of all available evidence, including all audio, radio exchanges, video, and transcripts; and to abolish car chases for equipment violations and minor traffic violations.

The organization has demands going on policing going forward including routine and regular state and federal oversight of Akron Police Department policing operations; development of a series of Racial Equity metrics and public performance dashboard; and a thorough external review of Akron Police Department policing procedures and policies.

Read the full statement from the NAACP below:

The Fraternal Order of Police in Akron released a statement saying they believe the independent investigation will justify the officer’s actions including the number of shots fired.

Walker was killed by police Monday, June 27, after a traffic stop led to a pursuit. Officers said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during the chase. Walker ran from the vehicle unarmed, in a ski mask.

Police say he made a move officers perceived as a threat. Eight officers opened fire. Walker had at least 60 wounds to his body, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The officers are on administrative leave.