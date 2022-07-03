AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A large crowd of demonstrators are marching in Akron Sunday afternoon in protest of the deadly police officer involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

The march began at Quaker Station and his leading to a rally at Akron City Hall.

“We are done dying. We will not rest until there is full accountability and prosecution for this senseless murder. This seething hatred, fear, and hunting down of Black men in our communities at the hands of police must end,” says Akron NAACP President Judi Hill.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police just after midnight on Monday. During the press conference, Akron police chief Stephen Mylett said Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. Walker then got out of his car and started running. Chief Stephen Mylett said when he turned, he “posed a threat,” so officers opened fire.

The medical examiner said he had multiple gunshot wounds, but hasn’t released the exact number of shots that were fired or how many shots hit Walker.

Walker’s family is concerned about how the public will react to the police bodycam video, and they are calling for calm.

