AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are hosting a daily press briefing to provide residents with safety updates due to recent unrest in the city over the death of Jayland Walker.

The briefings, that started on Monday, are held via a Zoom webinar on weekdays at 11 a.m.

Horrigan and Mylett last week announced they would hold the briefings “in order to provide timely and consistent safety updates and to more quickly relay information to both the public and the press.”

During Thursday’s briefing, Horrigan was asked about the curfew in place. He said they are actively reviewing the need for a curfew while keeping in consideration the weekend activities including Lock 3 concerts and sporting events that are not canceled at this time.

The funeral service for Walker was held at Akron Civic Theatre on Wednesday and was attended by several religious leaders, family members, and supporters.

Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27. Police said they tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation. That led to a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car. Walker eventually got out and ran on foot. Akron police say they perceived a threat.

8 police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, the medical examiner reports. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.

On the day of Walker’s funeral, Akron City Council leaders called for a city-wide Day of Mourning due to recent violence. Following Walker’s death on June 27, 26-year-old Chelsey Jones was killed by celebratory gunfire in Akron on July 4. Friday night in Akron, 4-year-old Journey Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny L. Gaiter were killed when someone fired shots into a crowd in the 700 block of Princeton St.

A curfew in the city remains in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler, M.D. on Friday is expected to release the findings Walker’s autopsy report.