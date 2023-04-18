AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered more of the story behind the ruling of no charges for the Akron police shooting death of Jayland Walker.

We now hear what some officers told investigators as they chased Walker, and they say he fired a shot out of his car window.

“I was just terrified because my thoughts were, ‘If this guy is willing to shoot at us because we were stopping him for a tail light, what was he going to do to other people, to other cops?'” said one officer.

Another officer said: “I have never been shot at before, so I didn’t know exactly what to do.”

In the meantime, the Akron police union leader is speaking out.

We also investigated and found out how often cases like this end in no charges.

On Monday, a grand jury decided eight Akron Police officers should face no charges for shooting and killing Jayland Walker after a chase.

Investigators said he had fired a shot at police from his car, then he got out and ran, then he made a move as if reaching for a gun.

“He slows down, turns around, hands in front of his waistband in the motion that you would if you are drawing a firearm. I then, raise my firearm and shoot,” one officer is heard saying to investigators in a recorded statement.

“I then walk away and have another officer that was there, then, check me if I was shot, because I couldn’t feel anything and wasn’t sure if I was hurt or not.”

Now, the Akron police union president has opened up to the I-Team, speaking publicly for the first time about the ruling of no charges against the officers.

“The report alluded to Jayland Walker having a life crisis,” said F.O.P. 7 President Clay Cozart. “That turned into a life crisis for eight officers and their families and their police department and an entire city.”

It’s not unusual to see no charges in a case like this. We found the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has handled 224 police use of force incidents, deadly and non-fatal, since 2019. Only five officers have been indicted. Some of those investigations, though, have not been completed.

The police union is well aware that not everybody agrees with the final report clearing the officers in the Walker case.

“I think that the overwhelming majority of Akronites who read this report will be in support of those officers and this police department,” Cozart said.

Several of the eight officers were emotional during the interviews.

“I just kept thinking to myself, ‘Please, God, just let this person get out and put their hands up.'” said one officer.

The Attorney General’s Office has not released the names of the officers, since they were not charged. The Akron Police Department also has not released the names, citing officer safety.

In fact, the I-Team has learned of investigations into death threats against law enforcement.

Records released also show Euclid police reported a friend of Jayland Walker told them Walker had been depressed — even wondering what would make police shoot him? The records show the friend then backed off that claim.