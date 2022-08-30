AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been more than two months since the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker in Akron.

The Walker family legal team is expected to speak to the public on Tuesday after city officials and Akron police recently released new body camera video related to the incident.

FOX 8 has reached out for a copy of the video.

Police said they tried to stop Walker for a minor traffic violation on June 27. That led to a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car. Walker, who was unarmed and wearing a ski mask, got out and ran on foot, according to police. Akron police say they perceived a threat and eight officers opened fire.

The autopsy showed Jayland Walker was shot 46 times by police.