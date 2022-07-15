AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Medical Examiner will announce findings from the autopsy of Jayland Walker Friday.

Dr. Lisa Kohler will discuss the findings and answer questions from the media at the closed event at 9:30 a.m.

Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27. Police said they tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation. That led to a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car. Walker eventually got out and ran on foot. Akron police say they perceived a threat.

Eight police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, the medical examiner previously reported. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.

A funeral service for Jayland Walker was held at Akron Civic Theatre on Wednesday and was attended by several religious leaders, family members, and supporters.

During Thursday’s city of Akron’s press briefing, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett said they continue to monitor the situation while keeping in consideration the weekend activities which include Lock 3 concerts and sporting events. At this time those events have not been canceled.

Due to unrest in the city, a curfew remains in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.