AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The family of Jayland Walker is set to speak on Wednesday on what would’ve been his 26th birthday.

Instead of celebrating, the family is awaiting results of the investigation surrounding the fatal police-involved shooting that happened on June 27.

Police tried to stop Walker for a minor traffic violation the night he was killed. Walker led police on a chase, where officers said he fired a shot. Eventually, Walker got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. He was unarmed and wearing a ski mask. Eight officers who were on the scene said they perceived a threat and opened fire.

The Summit County Medical Examiner on Friday released findings from the autopsy and confirmed that Walker was shot 46 times in the head, torso, pelvis, legs, arms and knees.

The family’s legal team is expected to speak on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to discuss recent developments in the investigation. They’ll be joined by elected officials and clergy members at St. Ashworth Temple in Akron.

A Justice for Jayland Birthday March is planned for Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. at Firestone Park Community Center.

Akron City leaders on Monday announced they will implement a Citizens Review Board on policing.

They also announced they will no longer hold daily press briefings, and instead will hold the conferences on an “as needed” basis.