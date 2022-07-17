AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Mayor Dan Horrigan on Sunday signed the order lifting the curfew in downtown Akron that was in place amid civil unrest after the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

On Saturday, the city said the curfew would be lifted on Sunday morning at 5 a.m. unless any additional public safety concerns arose.

Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett on Monday began holding daily press briefings to address safety concerns in the city. As of Thursday, the mayor said that over the weekend they’ll reconsider the frequency of the meetings going forward.

On Friday, they released updates on city and police policy including a 5-year plan conducted by the Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force that takes a look at bodycam policy and also adding on a police auditor and an administrative assistant to the police department.