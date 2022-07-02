Editor’s note: The video above shows previously aired video detailing the report released from the medical examiner

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community is gathering outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center Saturday evening to protest the deadly police officer involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

The protest is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed by police on Monday. Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. Walker then got out of his car and started running.

Chief Steve Mylett said when he turned, he “posed a threat,” so officers opened fire. The medical examiner said he had multiple gunshot wounds. It has not been determined how many times he was shot. Police have not said how many officers were involved or how many rounds were fired.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are set to host a press conference on Sunday, July 3 at 1 p.m. where they’ll provide further details of the shooting.

City officials say they will review video footage of the incident from police body-worn cameras then release the video to the public after the press conference.

This is one of many protests planned throughout the weekend. Another was held at Second Baptist Church earlier in the afternoon.