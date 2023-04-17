AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Dozens of protesters gathered in Akron Monday night after a grand jury decided that officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker shouldn’t face charges.

A caravan of cars shut down a portion of Wilbeth Road, near where Walker was shot and killed.

Later, the City of Akron tweeted out that S. Main Street is temporarily closed from Mill to State due to protesters.

A large police presence is also in the area.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that a special grand jury decided against pursuing charges against the eight Akron police officers.

Earlier, roughly 50 protesters gathered outside St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ as attorneys for Walker’s family and activists spoke out about the decision.

During another press conference, Mayor Dan Horrigan said he hoped the community would “turn toward one another and not on each other.”