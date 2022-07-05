AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron’s first night of curfew lifted Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. The curfew was instated after some protesters Sunday damaged businesses. However, the city marked a peaceful night Monday.

Jayland Walker

The protests were in response to the police killing of Jayland Walker on June 27. The 25-year-old was unarmed when officers shot him following a pursuit. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office.

FOX 8 has learned that earlier the day before Walker was shot, an officer in New Franklin tried to pull him over for a broken taillight and no license plate light. The officer pursued the vehicle but terminated the chase when it reached city limits.

The Akron officers who tried to pull over Walker the following night were alerted about the chase and the vehicle.

Police say Walker didn’t stop when they activated lights and sirens. Walker fired a shot from the car, according to police. He jumped from the car and ran before eventually being shot by the officers.

As many as eight officers opened fire. A gun was found in Walker’s vehicle.

(Photo Credit: Akron Police Department)

Protests of his killing by police began on Thursday and have continued every day since. In response to the damage to businesses from some protesters, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan implemented a curfew for areas of the city downtown that started Monday night.

The curfew will be in place every night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the order is rescinded.

The mayor also declared a state of emergency.

50 people were arrested in connection with the protests.

The city also canceled its fireworks shows. The Akron RubberDucks also postponed its game against Altoona.

The Cleveland Guardians released a statement following the move.

“The Cleveland Guardians are saddened by the tragic shooting of Jayland Walker that occurred in Akron. As an organization, we are committed to uniting and inspiring our city and making a positive impact in our broader community. We urge peace and togetherness in support of those suffering in Akron,” it reads in part. “We stand with you, Akron.”