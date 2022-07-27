AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department says it is investigating a caravan of protesters that attacked a man on a motorcycle.

According to police, a 35-year-old man said he was traveling south on S. High St. when he saw a group of protesters in the street who demanded he go in the other direction. At least two men attacked him, according to police. The victim had significant facial injuries and was treated at the hospital, police say.

Police say the group of protesters included 15 cars and started after 6:30 p.m. in front of the Harold Stubbs Justice Center, where several people got out of their vehicles. Police say the group blocked High St. for nearly 45 minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

Protesters have been in Akron for several weeks since the police killing of Jayland Walker on June. 27.