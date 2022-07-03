AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Fraternal Order of Police in Akron has released a statement on the deadly police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police just after midnight on Monday. During the press conference, Akron police chief Stephen Mylett said Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting. The police department released two police body cam footage.

The Akron FOP says it acknowledges the public concern and calls it a tragedy for the entire community.

Each officer involved is cooperating with the independent investigation by the Ohio BCI, the statement says.

“We believe the independent investigation will justify the officer’s actions including the number of shots fired,” the statement says. “The decision to deploy lethal force as well as the number of shots fired is consistent with the use of force protocols and officers’ training.”

The organization is urging the public to withhold judgement until all the evidence is gathered and the investigation concludes.

Read the full statement below:

The shooting is being investigated by agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

