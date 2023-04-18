AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron community members held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening as demonstrators continue protesting a grand jury’s decision in the Jayland Walker case.

The vigil, led by the organization Love Akron, started at 6 p.m. in the designated demonstration zone along South High Street, from East Bowery Street to State Street.

This comes after a special grand jury decided that the eight officers involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old Walker shouldn’t face charges. Read more about the decision here.

Walker was shot by officers 46 times after a brief chase on June 27, 2022.

Protests have been seen throughout the city since Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement on Monday. Keep up with the latest developments in the City of Akron right here.