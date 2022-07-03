AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A small crowd has gathered outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center on Sunday to protest the deadly police officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

Maintenance trucks for the City of Akron are parked on streets in the 210 block of South High Street where weekend protests are scheduled to take place.

Protests planned for deadly police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker (WJW)

Many gathered on Saturday at the same location demanding answers and more clarity on the shooting. Another protest was held at Second Baptist Church earlier in the afternoon.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are scheduled to speak publicly on Sunday at 1 p.m. where they’ll provide further details of the shooting as well as release police bodycam video to the public after the press conference.

FOX 8 will live stream the 1 p.m. press conference here.