(WJW) – Tuesday, June 27, 2023, marks the one-year anniversary of the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

Demonstrators from Northeast Ohio are in Washington D.C., with a plan to march to the U.S. Department of Justice and present letters demanding a federal patterns and practices investigation of the Akron Police Department and other police departments across the country.

Walker was shot 46 times by eight Akron police officers after a chase, in which he fired a shot from his car, on June 27, 2022.

The eight officers involved in the fatal shooting were determined to have broken no laws by a special grand jury convened by the Ohio Attorney General’s office and a months-long investigation of the incident by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Among those helping to organize Tuesday’s march is Akron NAACP President Judi Hill, who was flying to Washington ahead of the buses on Monday to begin preparations for Tuesday’s march.

Below are pictures from previous marches and protests held in the wake of the Jayland Walker shooting.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JULY 15: People march demanding justice for Jayland Walker on Market Street on July 15, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. The People’s Organization for Progress (POP) organized a march and rally to demand justice for Jayland Walker, who was killed in Akron, Ohio by police on June 27, 2022. According to a medical examiner’s report released today Walker, who was unarmed at the time, suffered 46 gunshot wounds after multiple police officers shot at him an estimated 90 times following a car chase. The family held an open casket funeral for Walker on July 13th, and drew comparisons to a choice by Emmett Till’s mother 67 years ago that helped galvanize the national Civil Rights Movement. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Hill, along with U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes, had previously written letters to the D.O.J. making the same demands.

“We have talked about it in the local market. We have spoken with our officials in town and we have really tried to do our best, but we believe that a pattern and practice investigation is necessary for us to get any kind of justice,” Hill said before departing for Washington.

“The key is, we are not stopping. I think one of the commitments we made is we want to continue this effort, we want to continue saying it loud and clear,” she added.

The march is planned for early Tuesday afternoon, rain or shine, with the buses returning to Akron at midnight Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the family of Walker filed a federal lawsuit against Akron and the eight officers involved in the man’s shooting death, seeking $1 million for every bullet that struck him.

Since the shooting, an Akron Citizen’s Police Oversight Board, made up of citizens appointed to oversee the police department, has been created and started to meet. The police department has also announced police recruitment efforts.