AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron Police Department internal investigation determined the eight officers involved in the June 2022 shooting death of Jayland Walker did not violate department policies and procedures on use of force.

A special grand jury in Summit County in April chose not to indict the eight officers, after an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation inquiry. The department’s internal investigation followed, led by unit commander Lt. Scott Lietke.

Use of force

Police that night tried to stop the 25-year-old for a broken tail light, and he gave chase. Prosecutors said footage from a police cruiser dashboard camera shows Walker fired a shot. He later exited the car, wearing a ski mask, and fled on foot. He then moved as if drawing a weapon from his waistband toward officers, according to investigators.

Officers shot Walker 46 times just after 12:30 a.m. on June 27, 2022. Lietke determined officers objectively had reason to believe Walker posed a threat, according to a memo to Police Chief Stephen Mylett released on Tuesday.

Though Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting, investigators later found he had left a recently purchased handgun inside the car.

Once Mr. Walker discharged his weapon from his vehicle at or in the direction or in the presence of the pursuing officers, the dynamic of the routine traffic stop dramatically changed from a routine traffic stop to a significant public safety and officer safety issue. The situation was very fluid and very dangerous. During this event, officers were very focused on safely apprehending the armed and violent suspect. This compelled officers to pursue the suspect to address this public safety issue. As Mr. Walker exited the vehicle, he was wearing a ski mask, on a warm June night, further causing the officers to fear a more severe crime. He was given multiple commands to show his hands. Mr. Walker, while fleeing on foot, refusing multiple commands to show his hands, turned toward officers, reached to his waistband and raised his arm in a shooting posture. This caused officers to believe he was still armed and intended on firing upon officers. Nov. 28, 2023, Akron Police Department memo from unit commander Lt. Scott Lietke to Police Chief Stephen Mylett

Officer had extended magazine

During the internal investigation, Lietke found one of the shooting officer’s department-issued magazine was equipped with an extension, allowing it to carry an additional six rounds — and that two of the gun’s loaded rounds were “training rounds.”

BCI’s investigation determined the extra capacity “had no bearing,” since the officer fired fewer rounds than the magazine was originally designed to hold, Lietke wrote.

The officer said he “did not intentionally violate agency policies,” and that other officers had told him it was OK, Lietke wrote. A review of department policy found “an absence of clear language” on the topic. The officer was cleared of intentional wrongdoing, but counseled against future mistakes.

Two cruisers joined pursuit; body cameras weren’t on

Two patrol cruisers joined in the pursuit of Walker without authorization from a supervisor, Lietke wrote. Also, two of the officers in one of those cruisers did not immediately activate their body cameras, as required under department policy.

“Given the totality of the circumstances at the time of the pursuit, to include the significant officer and public safety issues present and the dynamics of the situation, and based on the accounts of the officers involved, I find that no officer intentionally violated agency policies when they entered the vehicle pursuit nor did any officer intentionally fail to activate their body worn cameras,” Lietke wrote.

The department plans to implement a new “in-car camera program” that’s expected to resolve body camera activation issues.

Other findings

Lietke also ruled it was reasonable for one officer’s decision to push his patrol car bumper into the driver-side door of Walker’s vehicle, attempting to contain him inside.

He also found officers’ use of Tasers on Walker during the foot pursuit — though unsuccessful — aligned with department policy.

What’s next

Walker’s family earlier this year sued the city and the eight officers in federal court, seeking at least $45 million in damages — $1 million for each bullet that struck the man.

The family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, in a statement on Tuesday cited Mylett’s previous remarks that the shooting complied with department policy:

Everyone should be encouraged to read what the chief of police wrote. He said Jayland’s shooting was in compliance with the policies of the Akron Police Department. That says it all. While not unexpected, it is exactly this position that makes it critical for us to continue the lawsuit on behalf of Jayland Walker’s family. In fact, it is exactly because of this position, that we look forward to moving this case further through our justice system. Statement from Bobby DiCello, attorney for the family of Jayland Walker

The police department has declined further comment on the investigation, citing pending litigation.

The Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7 supports the department’s findings, according to a statement released Tuesday by President Clay Cozart.

Police operations, policies, and procedures must be based on the rule of law. In use of force issues in Ohio, those rules come forth from the United States Supreme Court and the Ohio Supreme Court. In both those legal standards our Akron officers were found in lawful compliance. The use of of force policy of the APD is based on those legal standards. In the Jayland Walker case, the officers involved have now been found to have been in compliance with the Akron Police Department’s legal based policies. Unfortunately, Jayland Walker created dangerous circumstances which led to the use of deadly force. Though tragic, our officers were within the law and agency policy. Statement from Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7

U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-13th), who represents Akron, in a Tuesday statement said, there remains “significant work” to rebuild the community’s trust in their police department.

This report does not eliminate the need for ongoing conversations about how to move forward together as a community and ensure meaningful actions that will keep everyone in our city safe. I continue to urge the Department of Justice to conduct an independent investigation into the patterns and practices of the Akron Police Department to determine solutions-based tools that can be implemented to ensure APD meets the needs of every segment of this community. We all have an obligation – elected officials, law enforcement, and community members – to work together to keep our communities safe. I will continue working with anyone to improve public safety by ensuring accountability, transparency, and justice in our policing. Statement from U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-13th)

The eight officers have since returned to full-time, active duty, a police spokesperson said in October.