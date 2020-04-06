‘Jaws’ actress passes away from coronavirus complications at Aurora assisted living facility

Actress Lee Fierro, who appeared in the movie “Jaws,” has passed away from complications caused by coronavirus, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Fierro was 91. She was the grandmother of Cleveland Chef Chris Hodgson.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Kevin Ryan, artistic director and board president for Island Theatre Workshop, where Fierro worked for years, said she passed away at an assisted living facility in Aurora, Ohio.

Fierro played Mrs. Kinter, the mother whose son was killed by the shark in “Jaws.” She was also the woman who slapped the police chief in the movie.

“We will miss her terribly. She spent 40 years here on the vineyard,” Ryan told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been working with her for 30 years here [on Marthas’s Vineyard] and three years since she moved [to Ohio].”

She had five children, seven grand-children and seven great-grandchildren.

Her family said they will hold a celebration of life for Fierro when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

