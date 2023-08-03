Editor’s Note: The video above is about celebrities from Ohio.

(WJW) – Marc Gilpin, best known for his role as Sean Brody in the 1978 film “Jaws 2,” has died at the age of 56.

The news was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his older sister, Peri Gilpin, who is known for her role as Roz Doyle in the television show “Frasier.”

Marc Gilpin died Saturday in Dallas after a long battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, she said.

He had been diagnosed with the illness in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Lee Health, glioblastoma is the same type of cancer that killed John McCain, Ted Kennedy, Beau Biden and Tim Conway.

Gilpin played Sean Brody, the younger son of Police Chief Martin Brody, played by Roy Scheider.

In addition to his role in “Jaws 2,” Gilpin also appeared in TV shows such as “CHiPs” and “Fantasy Island.” He worked alongside River Phoenix in the film “Surviving” in 1985, according to IMDB.

After his acting career, Gilpin became a self-taught software engineer and started a family, THR shared. He leaves behind his wife, Kaki, and their two sons, Spencer and Presley.

In a heartfelt tribute, Peri Gilpin praised her brother’s wife, Kaki, for her unwavering support and care during Marc’s illness.

“Kaki and Marc took care of each other with kindness, strength, dignity and invaluable humor. When Marc became ill, Kaki and their boys surrounded Marc with love, hugs, and round the clock support and care. I just want to say how much I admire Kaki as a wife, mom, first grade teacher, sister and sister-in-law and undaunted caregiver. You are an amazing person Kaki and its so easy to see how much he has always loved you and always will,” she wrote, posting a photo of Kaki and Marc the day before their wedding.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peri Gilpin has previously lost two sisters. One died in 2017 at the age of 48. Another died in 2020 at age 57.