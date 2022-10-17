(WJW) — Ted White, known for playing Jason Voorhees in the “Friday the 13th” horror film franchise died Friday, Oct. 14, at his California home, Fox News reported. He was 96.

The Texas native — whose birth name was Alex Bayouth — served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years and attended the University of Oklahoma, Fox News reported.

Throughout his career, which began in the 1940s, White worked alongside industry legends like Fess Parker, Clark Gable and Richard Boone, Fox News reported.

He was also John Wayne’s longtime stunt double, according to his obituary on Legacy.com.

White worked as a stuntman on several well-known films: “Planet of the Apes,” “Soylent Green” and “Escape from New York,” according to Legacy.

He was uncredited for his 1984 role as superhuman slasher Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th IV: The Final Chapter,” and declined opportunities to don the mask again, according to Legacy.