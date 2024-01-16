(WJW) – Cleveland Heights’ own Jason Kelce is retiring.
That word from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday morning after the Eagles loss to the Buccaneers Monday night, which will keep them out of the postseason.
According to Schefter, Kelce told his teammates after the game that he is retiring from the NFL.
Reports said the center was visibly emotional at the end of the game.
Kelce declined to talk with reporters after the game, saying, “No guys, not today,” according to ESPN.
Kelce played this season on a one-year contract and was set to become a free agent in March.
Kelce has played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles.