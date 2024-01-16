(WJW) – Cleveland Heights’ own Jason Kelce is retiring.

That word from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday morning after the Eagles loss to the Buccaneers Monday night, which will keep them out of the postseason.

According to Schefter, Kelce told his teammates after the game that he is retiring from the NFL.

Reports said the center was visibly emotional at the end of the game.

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 15: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles shakes hands with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after an NFL wild-card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 15: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles hugs head coach Nick Sirianni during the fourth quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 15: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kelce declined to talk with reporters after the game, saying, “No guys, not today,” according to ESPN.

Kelce played this season on a one-year contract and was set to become a free agent in March.

Kelce has played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles.