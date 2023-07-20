CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Blossom Music Center says it is monitoring the weather and holding doors closed ahead of Thursday’s Jason Aldean concert.

A statement posted to the Blossom Music Center Facebook Page asks that concertgoers seek shelter.

“Attention Jason Aldean fans! We are currently monitoring the weather and holding doors. We ask that fans safely seek shelter at this time. If you are in the venue, please seek shelter in the nearest structure or building. If you have not entered, please proceed back to your car,” the statement says. “We are actively monitoring the incoming weather and will provide prompt updates when we are able to safely begin entry to Blossom Music Center.”