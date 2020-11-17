Jarvis Landry hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving meal giveaway in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry helped provide meals for more than 300 families today in Cleveland Heights.

People rolled through the Abundance Foodpantry at Forest Hills Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the drive-thru event, picking up pre-packaged kits, which included plenty of fresh veggies and everything necessary to make a large holiday meal.

The event was presented by the Cleveland Food Bank and Landry’s new non-profit Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, which works to help people in the Cleveland, Miami and New Orleans areas.

Landry himself was not on hand for the event, as he was taking COVID-19 precautions after a fellow teammate recently tested positive for the virus. Landry donated money to the event.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: