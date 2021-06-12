Jarvis Landry holding charity softball game this evening

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is hosting a celebrity softball game Saturday evening.

The charity softball game will begin at 5 p.m. after the home run derby. Both events are being held at Lake County Captains Classic Park in Eastlake.

The stage is set for tonight's @God_Son80 Celebrity Softball Game. The home run derby starts at 4 pm, and the game starts at 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/gjNXJulZFw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 12, 2021

Several Browns players are expected to participate in the match including Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Kareem Hunt, Denzel Ward, David Njoku, Jedrick Wills Jr., Donovan Peoples-Jones and Mack Wilson.

The line-up also features other celebrities and athletes including Bernie Kosar, Darius Garland and Ted Ginn Jr.

Landry is serving as a team captain, as well as Kansas City’s Travis Kelce.