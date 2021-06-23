Jared Bell, of Drake and Josh, to answer to charges against him in court

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Jared Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon TV show “Drake and Josh” is expected to enter a plea in Cuyahoga County court Wednesday on multiple charges related to crimes against a child.

Prosecutors say the alleged victim, 15, filed a report with a local police department in Canada in 2018 regarding an incident involving Bell that allegedly happened in Cleveland on December 1, 2017.

Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, tweeted in October 2017 that he was scheduled to play Cleveland’s The Odeon Concert Club on December 1, 2017.

The tweet was deleted the same day the arrest went public.

Bell, now 34, is charged with attempted endangering children, which is a 4th degree felony and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, which is a 1st degree misdemeanor.

FOX 8 learned that several years prior to the alleged incident, Bell and the child had established a relationship.

The investigation revealed that months leading up to the concert, Bell allegedly sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.

However, on December 1, 2017, the prosecutor’s office says at that concert, “Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

Canadian authorities contacted Cleveland law enforcement after the 15-year-old came forward.

The Cleveland Division of Police investigated the allegations, which led to the charges.

Bell was released on a $2,500 personal bond after entering a not guilty plea in Cuyahoga County court on June 3.

Bell was asked to submit DNA, which is a standard practice in Ohio.

He’s scheduled to appear in front of Judge Timothy McCormick via Zoom at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX 8 has learned Bell is expected to enter a plea of no contest or guilty to the bill of information.

“Drake and Josh” aired from 2004 to 2007. Bell has continued to do voice work. He’s also released multiple albums for which he has toured nationwide.