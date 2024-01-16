[In the player above, see other concerts coming to Northeast Ohio in 2024.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Janet Jackson has added a Cleveland stop to her ninth concert tour.

The five-time Grammy-winning pop artist’s Together Again tour just added 35 dates, including Tuesday, June 25, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with Nelly as a special guest.

Ticket presale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, on the venue website. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, according to a Tuesday news release.

VIP packages are also available, which may include premium tickets, a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Jackson and access to a pre-show VIP lounge, according to the release.

The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for three of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums — 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, 30 years of “janet”, and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation,” featuring her biggest chart-topping hits. In addition, fans can expect the three-time GRAMMY®️ winner and Diamond-selling Hip-Hop sensation Nelly to deliver a powerhouse performance, showcasing his greatest hits and cherished fan favorites spanning the last two decades. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jackson’s 2023 tour was the best-selling tour of her musical career.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.