Jana Duggar on child endangering charge: ‘I was just upset at myself’

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (WJW)– Jana Duggar, former star of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” addressed her recent charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The 31-year-old younger sister of recently-convicted Joshua Duggar was cited for the misdemeanor on Sept. 9 and released on $430 bail.

She posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday to set the record straight. Duggar said she was babysitting when one of the children wandered outside alone and a passerby called police. The case also involved child services.

“They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary. I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community,” Duggar said.

“In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me.”

