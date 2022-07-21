WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is returning to primetime on Thursday evening for what could be its final hearing.

The focus of the hearing is expected be on what former President Donald Trump was doing while rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Roughly three hours elapsed between Trump’s speech at a rally near the White House and his release of a video calling the rioters “very special” but asking them to “go home now.”

Matthew Pottinger, a U.S. Marine and former deputy national security adviser to Trump, will be one of the key witnesses at the hearing of the select House committee investigating the attack. The other is Sarah Matthews, who resigned from her position as a deputy press secretary the same day.

Pottinger and Matthews will join Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to Mark Meadows, Trump’s final chief of staff, in the exclusive club of Trump White House insiders who have appeared publicly.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) made the following statement on Wednesday regarding the subpoena of Secret Service cell phone data:

“The Secret Service has begun producing records to the Select Committee pursuant to the subpoena we issued last week and our investigators are assessing that information. We have concerns about a system migration that we have been told resulted in the erasure of Secret Service cell phone data. The U.S. Secret Service system migration process went forward on January 27, 2021, just three weeks after the attack on the Capitol in which the Vice President of the United States while under the protection of the Secret Service, was steps from a violent mob hunting for him. Four House committees had already sought these critical records from the Department of Homeland Security before the records were apparently lost. Additionally, the procedure for preserving content prior to this purge appears to have been contrary to federal records retention requirements and may represent a possible violation of the Federal Records Act. The Select Committee is seeking additional Secret Service records as well. Every effort must be made to retrieve the lost data as well.”

Thursday night marks the second primetime hearing. The first was watched by more than 20 million people.