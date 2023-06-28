(WJW) – In an exciting development for fans of actor Jamie Foxx, his producing partner has recently disclosed when the talented star will be making his highly anticipated return to work.

Foxx’s producing partner, Datari Turner, spoke to PEOPLE at the Hollywood premiere of his and Foxx’s film “They Cloned Tyrone” on Tuesday.

“He’s doing amazing,” Turner said.

According to the partner, Foxx is set to dive back into his creative endeavors in the coming months, marking his official return to the entertainment industry.

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April with a “medical complication.” He was released from the hospital last month.

“And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon,” Turner said.

Actor John Boyega said he spoke to Foxx recently.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega told PEOPLE Tuesday night. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” the actor added. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So, take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

The Oscar winner took to social media in May to thank fans for their well wishes, writing, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”