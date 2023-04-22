ATLANTA (WJW) — Jamie Foxx is reportedly on his way to recovery, after suffering what his daughter described as a “medical complication” earlier this month.

“He’s OK, thank God,” People magazine said an unnamed source told them. “He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

Foxx is currently being kept at a Georgia-based medical facility and People said they confirmed the 55-year-old star was not on a movie set when the emergency took place on April 11 and that an ambulance was not used to transport him to the hospital.

The Academy Award-winning actor was in the state working on a Netflix film called “Back in Action,” which also stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. While filming has resumed, Foxx has not been able to leave the hospital yet.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time,” Foxx’s daughter Corinne said on her Instagram account.