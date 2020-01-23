James Taylor to perform at Blossom Music Center this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Oho (WJW) — Legendary singer and songwriter James Taylor is heading to Blossom Music Center as part of a U.S. tour.

He will release a new album, American Standard, on Feb. 28. It is his 19th studio album and his first release since 2015.

His tour will reach 26 cities nationwide.

He’ll perform at Blossom Music Center on June 12 with his band and special guest Jackson Browne. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 7.

41.191313 -81.560658