Jake Paul gears up for fight in front of hometown crowd

CLEVELAND (WJW)– YouTube star-turned-pro-fighter Jake Paul is gearing up for his next showdown.

The 24-year-old Westlake native is 3-0 and his upcoming opponent is five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing bout at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Woodley, 39, is 19-7 and coming off a few losses while Paul has knocked out his first three opponents in early rounds.

Paul said he is pumped to fight in front of the hometown crowd and he’s ready to put Woodley into early retirement.

The fighters have a side bet going. If Paul wins, Woodley has to get a tattoo that says, “I love Jake Paul.”

“I did a Twitter poll and most people voted for him to get it on his face. I doubt he’ll do that. I think he’ll end up getting it on the bottom of his foot, so that the girls he’s dating don’t have to ask about it,” Paul said.

“When I beat him and I don’t care where he puts it. He’s such a lil wildcard, I don’t think it would even bother him,” Woodley said.

Tickets for the Showtime PPV event go on sale on July 22. The fight is Aug. 29.