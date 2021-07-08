Jail guards indicted for sex assaults behind bars

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The FOX 8 I -TEAM has found two Cuyahoga County jail corrections officers have been indicted for sex assaults against inmates in separate cases.

Andre Bacsa has been indicted on 13 charges. A grand jury indicted Jalen Howard on 8 counts.

Bacsa made headlines days ago when his case came to light.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have built a case against him including 3 victims who’d been locked up in the County Jail. The charges include rape, kidnapping, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and intimidation.

Records show Howard’s case goes back to June 2019.

A county spokesperson says he resigned in August 2019, and his case was referred to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

The AG’s investigation just now went to a grand jury leading to the charges against Howard. They include rape, kidnapping, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, and more.

This case involves one victim, an inmate back in 2019.

Both Bacsa and Howard will go to Cuyahoga Co. Court in the days ahead to get a chance to start defending themselves.