(WJW) — Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken – short and sweet – to her waiting fans after the violent incident at Sunday’s Oscars between her husband and actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock.

“This is a season for healing,” her Instagram post reads. “And I’m here for it.”

The post’s simple wording and soft pink background sent a loud and clear message after her husband’s not-so-subtle reaction to Rock’s jab at her shaved head.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, all right?,” Rock said on stage as a presenter that night.

Following the comment, Smith walked to the stage and slapped Rock, went back to his seat and yelled expletives at the comedian.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia and recently announced she’d be shaving it down to the scalp because of her condition that was causing her hair to fall out.

Smith apologized publicly on his Instagram account on Monday admitting he was out of line and was wrong.

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he said in part. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”