JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Jackson Township man will be sentenced in connection to an Amber Alert and multi-state search.

36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett pled guilty in March to kidnapping a 5-year-old girl from Canton in November of 2021.

According to court documents, he took her for “sexual gratification and exclusive companionship.”

The pair was located the following day in Bloomington, Illinois. The sheriff’s department said it received a call about a suspicious van, leading to the victim and Stinnett.

Investigators say Stinnett also had a flash drive with child porn on it.

