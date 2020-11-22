Jackson Township police investigating hit-and-run accident that killed woman

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 23-year-old woman was killed in an accident Saturday night, and Jackson Township police are now looking for the driver who fled the scene after the incident.

Police were called to the crash scene in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Woodlawn Circle around 10:20 p.m. The driver of the second vehicle had already left before authorities arrived.

Abigail Vanest of Canton was declared deceased following the accident.

Police are now looking for a person of interest in this case, Mario Donald Lerario, 40, of North Canton.

Anyone with information about the accident or Lerario’s whereabouts is asked to call Jackson Township Police Department at 330-833-1553.

