JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Jackson Township Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the 4400 block of South Blvd. for a report of gunshots just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Charles R. Isles III, 28, was found dead by officers, according to a press release.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect or suspects.

If you have any information, call the Jackson Township Police Department at (330)830-6264.

