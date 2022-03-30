CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Jackson Township man pleaded guilty to federal charges of kidnapping and possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

Jonathan Stinnett, 36, kidnapped a 5-year-old girl on Nov. 11 for “sexual gratification and exclusive companionship,” according to court documents. It prompted an Amber Alert and a multi-state search for the girl.

She was located the following day in Bloomington, Illinois. The sheriff’s department said it received a call about a suspicious van, leading to the victim and Stinnett.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Stinnett also had a flash drive containing child porn.

He will be sentenced on July 6.