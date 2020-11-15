Jack’s Deli and Restaurant closing temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

*Watch our one-on-one interview with Gov. DeWine about coronavirus in video above.*

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Jack’s Deli and Restaurant in University Heights is closing down for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The owners shared the news in a post on Facebook and said they’ll reopen on Nov. 27.

Customers were understanding of the situation and thanked them for being cautious.

“Every member of your staff is special. Thank you for looking out for them and your loyal customers. We’ll be back to support you when you reopen. Stay safe. Be well,” one person wrote.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Ohio with record-breaking numbers reported.

Gov. DeWine encourages residents to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

