CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Someone hit the Lucky Numbers jackpot Wednesday night in Canton.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Jerzee’s Sports Grille – Belden on Dressler Road.

“I had the bartender text me last night…we’re on a roll,” owner Christopher Maggiore told the Ohio Lottery.

Jerzee’s on Fulton Road in Canton previously sold a $1.4 million jackpot in the Ohio Lottery’s Twenty 20s progressive game in April of 2018.

The winning ticket is worth $888,130.