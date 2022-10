MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – A semi-truck crash has closed westbound lanes on I-90 in Mentor Thursday afternoon.

According to Mentor city officials, the semi jackknifed in the westbound lanes between State Route 615 and State Route 306.

All westbound lanes are closed while crews clean up the scene.

Traffic is being directed to exit at SR-615. City officials say the roadway will be closed for “several hours.”

Drivers should avoid the area at this time.