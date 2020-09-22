Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologer and mother of actor Sylvester Stalone, passes away at 98

(WJW) — Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologer and the mother of actor Sylvester Stallone, has passed away at the age of 98.

That’s according to an Instagram post by her son, Frank Stallone.

Frank Stallone said his mother passed away in her sleep “as she had wished.”

The entire post states:

“This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20’s 30’s and 40’s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I’m drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you’ve known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy.”

