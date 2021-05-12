Jack Cleveland Casino, Thistledown Racino looking to hire hundreds; signing bonus possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Both Jack Cleveland Casino and Jack Thistledown Racino will host hiring events over the next week to fill over 250 jobs.

According to a release from Jack Entertainment, which is the gaming operator for both, the “recent increased interest in entertainment options has created a demand for additional support throughout all areas of the business…”

Anyone who accepts a position with the company will receive up to a $1,000 signing bonus and will be eligible for benefits after 30 days; that includes a 401K with company match.

Available positions include servers, cooks, environmental services, security, dealers, and cage cashiers. The company is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions.

JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall will host its job fairs on Thursday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

JACK Cleveland Casino downtown will hold its job fair on Tuesday, May 18 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The company said walk-ins are welcome but people are also encouraged to reserve an interview. You can register for the event and learn more here.