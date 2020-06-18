Jack Casino, MGM Northfield prepare to reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Casinos and racinos were some of the most recent facilities to get reopening guidelines in Ohio.

Jack Casino opens Friday at 6 a.m.

Poker, coat check, valet, bars, and buffets will not open at this time, according to the casino.

They say drink orders can be taken at your table.

Jack Thistledown also opens Friday under the same guidelines.

Racing fans: we have GREAT NEWS, and just in time for the Ohio Derby next weekend! 🏇



Health & safety protocols ➡️ https://t.co/qjPb2nC2rX

Adjusted 2020 live racing schedule ➡️ https://t.co/HogiE4t2u9 pic.twitter.com/tOaMUxcox7 — JACK Thistledown (@JACKThistledown) June 15, 2020

MGM Northfield opens Saturday, June 20 at noon.

JUST ANNOUNCED: MGM Northfield Park will reopen its doors Saturday, June 20 at noon. We can’t wait to safely welcome you back to enjoy gaming, dining and live racing! Read more about available amenities and our Seven-Point Safety Plan: https://t.co/P0TeoWdFeX pic.twitter.com/RaAZhOlDQA — MGM Northfield Park (@MGMNorthfield) June 12, 2020

They’ll open at 50% capacity.

You can read their safety plan here.

Most of these businesses have been closed since March due to the spread of coronavirus.

More information from the State of Ohio on requirements for all facilities here.