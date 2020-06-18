Jack Casino, MGM Northfield prepare to reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Casinos and racinos were some of the most recent facilities to get reopening guidelines in Ohio.
Jack Casino opens Friday at 6 a.m.
Poker, coat check, valet, bars, and buffets will not open at this time, according to the casino.
They say drink orders can be taken at your table.
Jack Thistledown also opens Friday under the same guidelines.
MGM Northfield opens Saturday, June 20 at noon.
They’ll open at 50% capacity.
You can read their safety plan here.
Most of these businesses have been closed since March due to the spread of coronavirus.
More information from the State of Ohio on requirements for all facilities here.