(WJW) – Renowned life coach Iyanla Vanzant announced the passing of her youngest daughter, Nisa Vanzant.

The news was shared via a heartfelt post on Iyanla’s Instagram account on Sunday.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant,” the post read.

The post requested prayers and privacy for the family during this difficult time.

No further details surrounding Nisa’s death have been disclosed.

This tragic loss comes two decades after Iyanla’s daughter Gemmia’s passing at the age of 32 from colon cancer on Christmas Day in 2003.

Iyanla has openly spoken about the profound impact of Gemmia’s death on her life, saying she spent 6 months in bed after she died.

Iyanla also has a son named Damon.