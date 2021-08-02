‘I’ve never smoked!’: Comedian Kathy Griffin diagnosed with lung cancer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 24: Comedian/actress Kathy Griffin attends the official opening of Paula Abdul’s Flamingo Las Vegas residency “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl” at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Comedian Kathy Griffin has announced she was diagnosed with stage one lung cancer despite never smoking.

Griffin, 60, posted about the diagnosis Monday as she was preparing for surgery to have half of her left lung removed.

In her tweet, she wrote doctors are optimistic as it is contained to her left lung. She said she is hoping for no chemotherapy or radiation and normal breathing function after her surgery.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less,” she wrote. “It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and just entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

She went on to encourage people to stay up to date on medical check-ups.

“It’ll save your life,” she wrote.