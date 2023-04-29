AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Actor and businessman Mark Wahlberg was spotted at the Giant Eagle in Akron on Friday.

The former teen pop idol said in a video posted to Instagram, “I’ve never been to the Giant Eagle before.”

Videos show Wahlberg walking into a Giant Eagle and Giant Eagle Market District.

In one video, the celebrity first checks out the store’s State Liquor Store to see if they carry Flecha Azul, a tequila brand Wahlberg has business ties to and promotes.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 05: Mark Wahlberg attends a special screening of Father Stu with Mark Wahlberg and Rosalind Ross at AMC Boston Commons on April 05, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images For Sony)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 07: Mark Wahlberg attends the NY special screening of FATHER STU at The Sheen Center on April 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Mark Wahlberg attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Me Time” at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

He then continues to the grocery store’s meat section where he picks ups Wahlburgers – a product tied to the burger chain founded by the Wahlberg brothers and one that has a location in Cleveland.

“Hey, is this beef any good?” Wahlberg asks a store employee.

Wahlberg appears to be making several promotional stops at grocery stores carrying Wahlburgers. Pictures have popped up on social media of Wahlburg at other Northeast Ohio Giant Eagle locations and videos posted to Wahlburg’s Instagram show him visiting different grocery store chains across the country.

You can watch the videos, here.