Editor’s Note: The video above is about a local student being honored for helping stop a school shooting plot.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Central Florida high school teacher was fired last week after he reportedly asked students to write their obituaries ahead of an active shooter drill.

Jeffrey Keene, a psychology teacher at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, said he was made aware of the shooter drill on Monday. Keene told NBC News that he felt students writing their own obituaries would help them “reflect on their lives during the school shooter scenario.”

According to NBC News, Keene gave the assignment to a class of 11th and 12th graders during first period Tuesday.

NBC News reported that Keene told his class of 35 students, “This isn’t a way to upset you or anything like that. It wasn’t to scare them or make them feel they were going to die, but just to help them understand what’s important in their lives and how they want to move forward with their lives and how they want to pursue things in their journey.”

However, by the second period, students from his class said they were being interviewed by school administrators about the assignment and by the seventh period, the teacher who’d just been hired back in January had been fired.

“If you can’t talk real to them, then what’s happening in this environment?” Keene told NBC News. “In my mind, I’ve done nothing wrong.”

NBC News reported that a representative for the Orange County School District declined to discuss the matter on Friday. However, when the outlet asked if Keene had been “dismissed,” the district spokesperson said the administration had immediately investigated the situation and that the “employee has been terminated.”

“Dr. Phillips High School families were informed that a teacher gave an inappropriate assignment about school violence. The administration immediately investigated and the probationary employee has been terminated,” the statement read, according to NBC News.

Keene told NBC News that since he was a new hire and not a member of the union, it wasn’t possible for him to reverse the school district’s final decision.

The 63-year-old teacher said he plans to find another teaching job and reportedly “vowed not to change anything.”

“I don’t think I did anything incorrectly,” Keene told NBC News. “I know hindsight is 20/20 but I honestly didn’t think a 16-, 17-, or 18-year-old would be offended or upset by talking about something we’re already talking about.”